Elderly residents and those with comorbidities line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Elementary School in Manila during the National Vaccination Day on December 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The government's national vaccination day is extended until Friday, December 3, the spokesperson of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

"Short feedback lang sa tatlong araw na nakalipas na national vaccination natin, so maganda naman ang naging datos. Unang dalawang araw ay nakapagbigay ng mahigit 5 milyong vaccination jabs sa lahat ng ating mga vaccination sites at magpapatuloy ito. Inaantay lang namin 'yung official count para sa pangatlong araw, at in-extend ito hanggang Biyernes no, hanggang bukas," said Ret. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

"So para doon ho sa nagnanais pa hong magpabakuna, patuloy pa tayong nagbabakuna at in-extend po nating hanggang Biyernes ang ating national vaccination day, at magkakaroon pa ho sa kalagitnaan ng Disyembre," he said.

Around 5.1 million Filipinos were jabbed on the first two days of the national vaccination program.

Official figures for the third day have yet to come in, but a Health official said Wednesday government remains optimistic about vaccinating 9 million Filipinos in the vaccine campaign which was originally set to run for three days.

The government was originally eyeing the vaccination of 15 million Filipinos in 3 days, but lowered its target on the back of a global syringe shortage.

To fully vaccinate at least 54 million by yearend, another revised target from the initial 77 million individuals, authorities said there would be another 3-day vaccination set from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

The Philippines launched the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" Program to boost the country's vaccination rate, especially in areas where there are issues with giving Filipinos the COVID-19 shot.

Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco, who also heads the League of Provinces of the Philippines, said vaccine hesitancy seems to be dropping in the provinces, as local governments explain the perks of COVID-19 vaccination and give incentives to those who get the jab.

Padilla encouraged more Filipinos to get the vaccine as the government extended its vaccination drive.

"Kung hindi pa po tayo nababakunahan, magpabakuna po tayo kasi patuloy pa ring sinasabi ng ating mga dalubhasa na mainam pa rin ang naibibigay na proteksyon ng pagkakaroon ng bakuna."

"So hikayatin po natin ang iba nating mga kasamahan, mga kababayan, mga kapamilya, na magpabakuna po sa pinakamadaling panahon lalo na po’t na-extend natin ang ating vaccination day hanggang Biyernes at meron pa pong part 2, December 15, 16, and 17."

Padilla said about 37 million Filipinos have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Ang bilang po natin ngayon as of Monday ’no, nakarating na tayo sa halos 37 million fully inoculated, tapos dumagdag pa yung another 2 million or almost 3 million, so papasok na tayo sa 39 million ng fully inoculated."

"Yung sa first dose, pumapalo na po tayo sa malapit na po sa 60 million," he said.