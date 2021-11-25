CEBU — In a bid to get more people vaccinated, Cebu Province will reward those who will get the COVID-19 vaccine during the 3-day national inoculation drive starting Nov. 29.

In an executive order signed Wednesday, Gov. Gwen Garcia called on municipal and city mayors to participate in the campaign dubbed as "Bayanihan, Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days".

For every newly vaccinated individual, the province will be giving two kilos of rice and a month's supply of vitamin C with Zinc and vitamin B complex.

The incentives will be provided until supplies last, the document said.

The government's national vaccination drive through Dec. 1 aims to inoculate at least 15 million people across the country.

To date, over 500,000 people in Cebu Province are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.

On Wednesday, the province reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 37,118. The total includes 2,504 deaths and 314 active cases.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

—Report from Annie Perez