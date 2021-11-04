Home  >  Spotlight

INFOGRAPHIC: Regional vaccine inequality in the Philippines

Edson Guido, Head of Analytics; Infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2021 02:46 PM

While Metro Manila has now fully vaccinated over 88% of its target population, other regions are lagging, based on the latest regional vaccine data.

