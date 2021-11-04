Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA INFOGRAPHIC: Regional vaccine inequality in the Philippines Edson Guido, Head of Analytics; Infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2021 02:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber While Metro Manila has now fully vaccinated over 88% of its target population, other regions are lagging, based on the latest regional vaccine data. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 vaccination vaccine regions DOH IATF NVOC inoculation infographic regional vaccination Metro Manila /news/11/04/21/schools-joining-pilot-in-person-classes-inspected/news/11/04/21/majority-of-ph-back-to-pre-delta-covid-19-surge-octa/overseas/11/04/21/top-hk-court-rules-vs-govt-bid-to-expand-riot-prosecutions/life/11/04/21/beatrice-gomez-wants-to-help-juvenile-delinquents/business/11/04/21/pldt-telco-core-income-up-10-pct-p231-b-in-jan-sept