Signal no. 1 up in Bicol areas as storm 'Ulysses' bears down on Luzon

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 over several areas in the Bicol region on Monday night as tropical storm Ulysses maintained its strength while traversing the Philippine Sea on its way to the Luzon landmass.

The country's 21st storm this year is forecast to strengthen into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours.

It is also forecast to reach typhoon category by Wednesday prior to its projected landfall over the Bicol region-Quezon area, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. weather bulletin.

It was last estimated 485 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar as of 10 p.m., moving west northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The storm comes as majority of southern Luzon is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

Storm signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Tigaon, Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Manito) - Catanduanes

the northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Gubat, Prieto Diaz)

the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig)

From Monday to Tuesday, the tail-end of a cold front would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of Isabela, and Apayao, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to Ulysses will also be experienced over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, while moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of Ulysses will begin affecting Bicol Region and portions of Eastern Visayas on Wednesday.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall, PAGASA warned.