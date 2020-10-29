Typhoon Quinta death toll rises to 16: disaster council

A damaged house in Barangay Mabuhay 2, Socorro, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 6:29 AM as Typhoon Quinta made landfall in Pola Town, Oriental Mindoro on October 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of Rezy Biscocho]

MANILA - The number of people who died following Typhoon Quinta's wrath over the weekend has climbed to 16, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

Twenty-two others were injured while four remain missing in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas and Central Visayas due to Quinta, the NDRRMC said in its latest report.

The typhoon also forced 242,220 persons or 57,742 families to flee their homes, the NDRRMC said as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

Quinta's strong winds and torrential rains damaged some 29,528 houses and left an estimated P737 million in agriculture and infrastructure damage, the council said.

The country's 17th storm this year left the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday and headed towards Vietnam, wher eit uprooted trees and left at least 26 fishermen missing.