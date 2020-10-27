Home  >  News

Several Mindoro areas under state of calamity due to 'Quinta'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 10:05 PM

Typhoon Quinta left a trail of destruction, displacing thousands of people and destroying crops and infrastructure worth millions of pesos. 

Several areas have also declared a state of calamity. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 27, 2020
 
