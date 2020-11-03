Bicol death toll from super typhoon Rolly drops to 19 after report confirmation

A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon Rolly in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, on November 1, 2020. Nino N. Luces, Reuters

MANILA - Fatalities recorded in Bicol due to super typhoon Rolly's rampage in the region decreased to 19 from 20 after disaster management officials rechecked reports from local government units on Tuesday.

The Office of Civil Defense-Region 5 said in a report the initial count of 4 deaths in Virac town, Catanduanes was cut down to 3 after confirmation, dropping the total death toll in Bicol.

Residents wounded from Rolly's onslaught, meanwhile, went up to 69, of whom 56 were documented in Catanduanes.

The disaster management agency said that as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, 359,690 residents or 102,682 families in Bicol were displaced by the typhoon.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Officials said all ports in Bicol have resumed operations. Some national highways in the region, particularly those in Albay and Camarines Sur, remained impassable due to obstructions such as fallen trees and electric poles.

Power and water supply have yet to be restored in most areas in Bicol, as Rolly damaged both transmission and distribution lines in the region. Affected areas include Albay, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Naga City, and parts of Masbate and Camarines Sur.

Officials said that as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, houses destroyed by Rolly in the region have gone up to 30,384, while homes of more than 79,160 families were partially damaged .

More than 17,000 hectares of agricultural areas were affected by the super typhoon, leading to losses of at least P1.1 billion. Infrastructure in Bicol also sustained at least P4.6 billion worth of damage.

In Calabarzon, meanwhile, 4 individuals were wounded during Rolly's blitz in the country.

Officials said a total of 156,982 residents were displaced in the region, of whom 133,885 were sent to evacuation centers while the rest temporarily stayed with their relatives and friends.

All ports in Calabarzon are now operational but 13 local government units in the region still experience power interruptions.

Agricultural areas in Calabarzon were severely affected by Rolly, leading to losses of at least P1.5 billion. Infrastructure in Bicol also sustained at least P1.1 billion worth of damage.

Considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, Rolly affected some 2 million people in the Philippines.

Aside from Bicol, it also lashed places in other parts of Luzon, including Batangas, Quezon province and Occidental Mindoro.