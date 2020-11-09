'Ulysses' intensifies into tropical storm

MANILA - Tropical depression Ulysses has intensified into a tropical storm Monday afternoon as it headed towards Bicol region and Quezon province, the state weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA, Ulysses reached tropical storm category at 2 p.m. Monday.

The country's 21st storm this year is forecast to strengthen into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours.

And it may reach typhoon category on Wednesday prior to its projected landfall over the Bicol region-Quezon area, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. weather bulletin.

It was last estimated 575 kilometers east of Boronga City, Eastern Samar as of 4 p.m., moving northwest at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The storm comes as majority of southern Luzon is still reeling from the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta, which left billions of pesos in damage and killed dozens.

PAGASA said it may raise storm signals over some areas in the Bicol region or Eastern Visayas as early as Monday night in anticipation of the strong winds associated with Ulysses.

From Monday to Tuesday, the trough of Ulysses will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol region and Quezon.

PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front would bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall, PAGASA warned.