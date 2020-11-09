Twin typhoons leave billions in agri damage: DA

Farmers start to plant rice at a field in Barangay Simamla, Virac, Catanduanes on November 7, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Typhoons Quinta and Rolly left some P5.6 billion in agricultural damage after devastating several regions, the Department of Agriculture said Monday.

Rice fields were severely hit but the country's production in the third quarter improved by 16 percent and it lost only 4 days worth of rice to the storms, said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

"Apat na araw lang ang bumaba, ang present inventory 94 days. Meron pa tayong 3 buwan na sapat na bigas para sa ating bansa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our inventory, currently 94, lost only 4 days. We still have 3 months worth of rice for the country.)

Dar said the agency is prepared for the La Niña phenomenon, which brings more rains and colder weather, which may last until next year according to the World Meteorological Organization.

"Handang-handa po tayo dun sa sinasabi nilang La Niña, ang sabi po nila moderate La Niña ito, ibig sabihin hindi po masyadong malakas and that would be very beneficial sa ating bansa kung merong ulan during that period, until the first quarter of next year," he said.

(We are prepared for what they call la La Niña, which they said would be moderate. That would be very beneficial to our country if it rains until the first quarter of next year.)