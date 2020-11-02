La Niña to bring above average rainfall to SE Asia until 2021: World Meteorological Organization

Watch more in iWantTFC

Southeast Asia will experience above-average rainfall until next year due to the effects of the La Niña phenomenon, according to the latest World Meteorological Organization report.

The WMO report said this year's La Niña "is expected to be moderate to strong", affecting temperatures, precipitation and storm patterns in many parts of the world.

The last time there was a strong event was in 2010-2011, followed by a moderate event in 2011-2012.

"La Niña is often associated with wet conditions across large parts of South East Asia, Australia and the latest seasonal outlook is consistent with historical La Nina conditions," it said.

La Niña refers to the large-scale cooling of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, namely winds, pressure and rainfall. It usually has the opposite impacts on weather and climate as El Niño, which is the warm phase of the so-called El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

Super typhoon Rolly barreled into the southern part of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, bringing "catastrophic" violent winds and intense rains and killing at least 10 people, officials said.

The tropical cyclone, which hit the Bicol region as a super typhoon, also displaced 390,298 people from their homes, with 345,044 still staying in evacuation centers.