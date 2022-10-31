NOVELETA, Cavite — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday appeared to laugh off rumors claiming that he flew to Japan while severe tropical storm Paeng battered the Philippines over the weekend.

Marcos ended his post-disaster press conference here saying, “Welcome to Hokkaido!”

When reporters tried to ask follow-up questions, the President laughed, waved goodbye and left the briefing area.

Rumors on Marcos’ whereabouts during the weekend swirled when he failed to attend in person a meeting of officials at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) headquarters in Quezon City on Saturday.

The chief executive instead presided over the meeting via Zoom, with his background showing what appeared to be a kitchen in an undisclosed location. Several social media users claimed that Marcos was abroad based on the type of power outlet behind him.

Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Cheloy Garafil denied the claim, saying the President “is not in Japan.”

Marcos began touring some of the hard-hit areas on Monday, including Noveleta, as aid agencies rushed food packs, drinking water and other relief to victims.

Marcos said preemptive evacuations in Noveleta had saved lives.

"While the calamity was huge, the number of casualties was not that high, although there's a lot of damage to infrastructure," he said.

Paeng inundated villages, destroyed crops and knocked out power in many regions as it swept across the country.

The death toll from the cyclone has jumped to 98, the NDRRMC said earlier in the day.