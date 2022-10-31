RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Queenie intensified into a tropical storm on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said, as it warned of more rains in areas still reeling from cyclone Paeng that left nearly a hundred people dead.

At 10 a.m., Queenie was 815 km east of northeastern Mindanao, packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and up to 80 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

"Queenie is unlikely to directly affect the country until Tuesday. However, light to moderate with at times heavy rains [are] possible over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region beginning Wednesday," PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

PAGASA said it might raise wind signals over the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas on Tuesday evening at the earliest. It said signal no. 1 was the highest it could raise.

It added that Queenie could keep intensifying in the next 12 hours. But Queenie will likely weaken by Tuesday evening or Wednesday.

By Friday, it could become a remnant low while approaching Caraga or Eastern Visayas, said the weather agency.

A remnant low no longer has the characteristics required for a tropical cyclone, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

PAENG RE-INTENSIFIES ON THE WAY OUT

Meanwhile, Paeng re-intensified into a severe tropical storm while moving over the West Philippine Sea. It will leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said in a separate 11 a.m. advisory.

Through Monday afternoon, Paeng could continue bringing moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are still possible over Ilocos Region, the Cordilleras, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the southern portion of Quezon, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa, and the rest of Central Luzon.

As of 11 a.m., signal 1 was still up in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds could damage houses made of light materials, break the twigs of small trees, and cause significant damage to rice crops.

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Paoay, Marcos, Currimao, Dingras, Solsona, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Piddig)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Western and central portions of Pampanga (Mexico, Porac, Angeles City, Santa Rita, Santa Ana, Guagua, Sasmuan, Mabalacat City, Arayat, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Magalang, Lubao)

Abra

Benguet

Western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Sagada)

Western portion of Ifugao (Tinoc, Hungduan)

Tarlac

Western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Santa Fe, Kayapa)

Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao)

Zambales

Central and southern portions of Bataan (Orani, Abucay, Hermosa, Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Bagac, City of Balanga, Pilar)



The death toll from Paeng has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said earlier int he day.

Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages in Mindanao on Friday.

Paeng inundated villages, destroyed crops and knocked out power in many regions as it swept across the country.

It struck on a long weekend for All Saints' Day, which is on Tuesday, when millions of Filipinos travel to visit the graves of loved ones.

Scientists have warned that deadly and destructive storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse