Paeng death toll rises to 98: NDRRMC

This handout photo taken on October 28, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on October 29 shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Hilongos, Leyte. Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on October 28, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via AFP

MANILA -- The death toll from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng has risen to 98, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

Of these, 58 have been confirmed while 40 remain for validation.

Meanwhile, 69 persons were injured while 63 people remain missing.

The NDRRMC said 195 roads and 72 bridges remain impassable after Paeng's onslaught.

The agency also said 1,812,740 Filipinos--or 575,728 families, were affected by the severe tropical storm. More than 80,000 of these families moved to 27,109 evacuation centers across the country.

Power has also been restored in 94 areas across the 11 affected regions in the Philippines.

Up to 4,188 were also affected by the typhoon. Of these, 689 were destroyed while 3,499 sustained damage.

The cost of damage to infrastructure is so far pegged at P757,841,175. Damage to agriculture, meanwhile, is at P435,464,774.16, with 24,813 farners and fishermen affected by the storm.

The NDRRMC said 16,260.67 hectares of crop area were affected by Paeng, Of these, 3,678.06 have no chance of recovery.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was still hoisted over parts of northern and central Luzon due to Paeng. State weather bureau PAGASA said Paeng may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday afternoon or evening.