Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A new tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) even as tropical storm Paeng starts to exit, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

At 5 a.m., the tropical depression near Palau entered the PAR and was named Queenie. PAGASA said they will issue bulletins about Queenie starting 11 a.m.

Paeng, meanwhile, was last seen 320 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 340 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving west northwestward, toward the PAR's northwestern limit, at 10 kph, according to PAGASA.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 is still raised over the following areas due to Paeng:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

the western portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Lasam, Santo Niño, Piat, Tuao, Rizal)

the western portion of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, San Mateo, Ramon, Alicia, San Isidro, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan)

the northwestern portion of Quirino (Cabarroguis, Diffun, Saguday)

the northern, western, and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, City of Gapan, Talavera, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Zaragoza, Llanera, Guimba, Aliaga, Science City of Muñoz, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Carranglan, Quezon, San Antonio, San Jose City, Santa Rosa, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Peñaranda, Jaen, Licab, Cabiao, Pantabangan)

Pampanga

Bataan

Tarlac

Zambales

the western portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, City of Malolos, Guiguinto, Calumpit, Pulilan, Plaridel, Baliuag, Bustos, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael)

Moderate to heavy rains remains possible over Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and the Calamian and Cuyo Islands, according to the state weather bureau.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may likewise still pour over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, the rest of Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said Paeng may exit PAR Monday afternoon or evening.

--TeleRadyo, 31 October 2022