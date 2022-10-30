President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in a restaurant in Laoag City with his son and nephew, among others. Photo from Dawang’s Eatery Laoag's Facebook page.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was seen eating in a restaurant in Laoag City, Sunday noon, hours after several netizens questioned the whereabouts of the chief executive at the height of typhoon Paeng.

Staff of Dawang’s Eatery Laoag posted photos of the President on social media after lunch he had his lunch there on October 30.

“Someone stopped by for a quick lunch,” the administrator of the eatery wrote in the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Thank you President Bongbong Marcos, Sir Vincent Marcos, and Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc for dropping by,” the post read, referring to Marcos’ youngest son Vincent and his nephew Matthew.

Before the photos surfaced, several netizens alleged that the President traveled to Japan this weekend.

Office of the Press Secretary officer in charge Cheloy Garafil denied the rumors, saying the “President is not in Japan.”

Marcos earlier drew online flak for holding a Zoom meeting with disaster officials with his critics saying that the President should have been physically present either in Malacañang or in the headquarters of the Philippines’ disaster agency to head operations.

The spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier said that Marcos is not expected to fly to typhoon-hit regions this weekend as the President does not want to “disrupt operations.”

