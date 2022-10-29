Noveleta residents climb rooftops to escape 'Paeng' floods

The municipality of Noveleta has been badly hit by flooding shortly after severe tropical storm Paeng struck Cavite Saturday night.

In an interview with TeleRadyo, Noveleta Mayor Dino Chua said severe rains from upland Cavite caused heavy flooding and destroyed a river wall near the Ylang-Ylang River.

At least 8 families in Barangays San Juan Uno and Dos and Barangays San Antonio 1 and 2 have called for help after heavy floods entered their homes, he said.

"Nasa second flood sila pero inabot na rin yun. Nasa bubong na sila ngayon," he said.

The mayor urged the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard to send help after rescuers failed to reach some of the flooded barangays.

Meanwhile, Bayan Patroller Marcriselvie Torres Timkang shared a video of the raging flood outside their home at 8:57 p.m.

Timkang, a resident of Noveleta, said they are now staying on the second floor of their home because of the flood. She confirmed that rescuers are having a hard time reaching their area because of the strong current.

"Rescue ASAP, sana matulungan na po ang mga taong nangangailangan ng tulong ,lalo na po ang mga bata ,seniors ,PWD, pati na rin po sana ang mga fur babies. Sa panahon na ganito po is kailangan po natin magtulungan," she said.

A Facebook video posted by Cavite City Mayor Denver Chua also showed a residential portion in the municipality under deep flood water. There were people stranded inside their houses and cars submerged in the water.

Chua, brother of Noveleta Mayor Dino Chua, shot the video while on board a 6x6 military truck being driven by the Philippine Navy who were conducting rescue operations in the area.

"Grabe po ang tubig dito. Nandito po tayo sa Noveleta at sobrang taas ng tubig," said the Cavite mayor.

The video showed people waving for help as the truck passed. Even the 6x6 truck the local executive was riding broke down during the operation as it was driving against the current.

"Marami pong nastranded ngayon. Nakalusot ang isang truck natin na rescue vehicle natin, ongoing po iyon mayroon tayong dalawang rescue vehicle mula sa Lungsod ng Cavite, para masundo at maihatid natin ang mga kababayan natin," said Denver.

"Medyo natagalan din kasi sa sobrang lakas ng current sa kalye... Hindi po biro ang pinagdadaanan ng bayan ng Noveleta. Talagang lumubog po."

The truck was restarted a few minutes later, but could not pass after two buses stalled by the flood blocked their path.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Severe tropical storm Paeng has passed over Laguna de Bay and the Metro Manila-Rizal-Bulacan area Saturday night even as another tropical depression is forecast to reach the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday, weather bureau PAGASA said.