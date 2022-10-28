Severe tropical storm Paeng at 4:50 a.m. Saturday. PAGASA photo

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Paeng has made landfall in Camarines Sur, crossed the southern tip of Catanduanes and is expected to head toward the Calabarzon-Metro Manila area, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Saturday.

On the forecast track, PAGASA said the center of Paeng will traverse the Bicol Peninsula until Saturday noon before crossing the Calabarzon-Metro Manila-southern-Central Luzon area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Paeng could weaken into a tropical storm within 24 hours, possibly earlier, due to "frictional effects" with interaction with the Luzon landmass, according to the weather agency.

But it may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

Paeng was last sighted in the vicinity of Siruma, Camarines Sur, packing winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 160 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

PAGASA photo

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal no. 3 in several Luzon areas, where 89 to 117 kilometers per hour winds are expected in 18 hours.

Camarines Norte

the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Magarao, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Tigaon, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Saglay, Ocampo, Pili, Bombon, Naga City, Del Gallego, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Gainza, Pamplona)

the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Calauag, Quezon, Lopez, Gumaca, Plaridel, Atimonan, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Sampaloc)

including Pollilo Islands

Signal no. 2 (winds of 62 to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

LUZON

Metro Manila

Albay

Sorsogon

the northern and western portions of Masbate (City of Masbate, Mobo, Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon, Milagros, Uson, Balud, Dimasalang) including Ticao and Burias Islands

the rest of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Marinduque

the rest of Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Bulacan

the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Penaranda, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera, Science City of Munoz, Talugtug, Cuyapo, Guimba, Nampicuan, San Jose City)

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

the southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Infanta)

the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

Romblon

VISAYAS

the western portion of Northern Samar (Capul, San Vicente, San Antonio, Allen, Lavezares, Biri, Victoria, Rosario, San Isidro, San Jose)

Signal no 1. (winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)

LUZON

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

the rest of Aurora

the rest of Nueva Ecija

the rest of Pangasinan

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

the rest of Masbate

VISAYAS

the rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Siquijor

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Camiguin

HEAVY RAINFALL

On Saturday morning, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be dumped over Bicol Region, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains can be expected over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of CALABARZON and Palawan.

It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

From Saturday morning through evening, PAGASA warned that heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will lash Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Camarines Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will occur in Ilocos Region and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region.

By Saturday night through Sunday morning, the weather agency said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will hammer Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains could ravage mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected in Ilocos Region, Camarines Provinces, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," it said.

Paeng has spawned floods and landslides in parts of the Philippines before it reached Luzon. At least 42 people died as heavy rain lashed Mindanao, the military said Friday night.

Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in coastal areas of mainland Bicol Region, Catanduanes, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the eastern portion of Batangas, PAGASA said.

