Continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng have caused severe flooding and landslides in 22 barangays in Zamboanga City Friday.

In a Facebook post, the city government of Zamboanga said close to a thousand families from the 22 barangays have been displaced as of Friday afternoon.

Barangays affected by severe flooding include the following:

Ayala

Tulungatung

San Jose Gusu

Tugbungan

Tictabon

Maasin (with damages to their Slope Protection)

Sta Catalina

Zone 3

Putik (with damages to Slope Protection)

Recodo

Guiwan

Sinunuc (with damages to Slope Protection)

Pamucutan (Bridge Collapse) and

San Roque (Flash Floods)

Barangays Baluno, Calabasa, La Paz, Limpapa and Pamucutan were affected by landslide, while felled trees were reported in barangays Tetuan, Sta. Maria and Canelar.

Barangay Campo Islam was also hit by a storm surge.

Residents of barangays San Jose Gusu, Ayala, Tulungatung, Tictabon, Tugbungan and Pamucutan have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the city’s water district also warned of the rise in the water level in Pasonanca intake dam.

As of 10 p.m., the water level at the dam was at 77.5 meters, which is “critically above normal” water level of 74.20 meters.

Authorities also warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas near riverbanks.

In its 11 pm weather bulletin, PAGASA warned of moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Zamboanga peninsula until Saturday morning.

