MANILA — Tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) maintained its strength as it continues to threaten Metro Manila and other Luzon areas, PAGASA said.

Paeng may make an initial landfall near the Albay-Camarines Sur area or Catanduanes late Friday night or early Saturday, before crossing the Bicol region.

It will then cross the Calabarzon-Metro Manila area by Saturday afternoon through evening, the state weather bureau said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

After emerging over Manila Bay, Paeng will briefly pass close or over the Bataan peninsula by Saturday night to early Sunday morning. At 10 p.m., Paeng was over the coastal waters of Rapu-Rapu in Albay, packing 85 kilometers per hour winds near the center and up to 105 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

It is currently moving west northwestward at 25 kph, and is expected to move in the same direction until Sunday.

Paeng could further intensify into a severe tropical storm with 89 to 117 kph maximum sustained winds prior to landfall, the weather bureau said.

It is then expected to weaken as it interacts with the Luzon landmass. PAGASA said the highest wind signal that would likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 3.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal no. 2 in the following areas, where 62 to 88 kph winds are expected in at least 24 hours.

Luzon

Metro Manila

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Bulacan

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Islands

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Marinduque

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Southern Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera)

Central and southern Tarlac (La Paz, City of Tarlac, San Jose, Gerona, Mayantoc, Pura, Bamban, Capas, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Concepcion)

Pampanga

Bataan

Central and southern Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe)

Northern and central Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

Northern and central Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

Romblon

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Northern Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)

Signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds are expected in 36 hours.

Luzon

Central and southern Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Roxas, Quirino, Mallig)

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Southern Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia)

La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Zambales

Pangasinan

Rest of Tarlac,

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Northern Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Siquijor

Rest of Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Northern Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo)

Agusan del Norte

Northeastern Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Esperanza, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad)

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

From Friday night through Saturday morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will hit Bicol region, western Visayas, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Samar, Northern Samar, eastern Samar, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Metro Manila, Zamboanga peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Aurora, Bulacan, Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, Negros Oriental, Cebu, and the rest of Calabarzon and Eastern Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, and the rest of Visayas.

By Saturday morning through evening, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may prevail over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may lash Ilocos Region, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Paeng has spawned floods and landslides in parts of the Philippines before it reached Luzon. At least 42 people died as heavy rain lashed Mindanao, the military said Friday night.

Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in some coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau also warned.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier listed the following areas in the storm's path.

