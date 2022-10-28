RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8



MANILA — Tropical storm Paeng could unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in some coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau warned Friday.

"Minimal to moderate risk" of storm surge up to 2 meters high may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Bicol Region, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the eastern portion of Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Northern Samar, and the eastern portion of Eastern Samar, PAGASA said in its 2 p.m. bulletin.

The term "storm surge" or "daluyong" refers to rising seas whipped up by a storm, creating a wall of water several meters higher than the normal tide level.

The large swells move faster than the cyclone and are sometimes spotted up to 1,000 kilometers ahead of a major storm. The surge can extend for dozens of kilometers inland, overwhelming homes and making roads impassable.

"Storm surge becomes more dangerous when it arrives on top of a high tide. When this happens, it may flood areas that otherwise might have been dry or safe. On top of the storm surge, big and strong waves generated by powerful winds also comes with it," PAGASA said in its website.

A storm surge that is 1 to 2 meters high could cause moderate to significant damage to communities, disrupt all marine-related activities, and cause flooding in low lying areas, it added.

Different factors shape a storm surge, including storm intensity, forward speed, the size of a storm and the angle of approach to the coast. The underlying features of the land at the coast, including bays and estuaries, are also at play.

OTHER THREATS

Paeng was 155 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 1 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 90 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

Paeng could strengthen into a severe tropical storm, make landfall twice, and bring heavy rains in the long weekend ahead of All Saints' and All Souls' Day, the weather agency earlier said.

From Friday until Saturday, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit Quezon, Mimaropa, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the rest of Calabarzon and Mindanao.



In its 2 p.m. advisory, PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 in the following areas, where 62 to 88 kph winds are expected in at least 24 hours.

Luzon

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Marinduque

Northern portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion, Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang)

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Eastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Lipa City, Santo Tomas)

Southeastern portion of Laguna (Alaminos, San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Paete, Kalayaan, Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Lumban, Liliw)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)



The following areas are under wind signal no. 1, said PAGASA.

Luzon

Rest of Romblon

Rest of Laguna

Rizal

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Rest of Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Zambales

Pangasinan

La Union

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Central and southern portions of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan)

Ifugao

Southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay), and the southwestern portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Sabangan, Tadian)

Visayas

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

Siquijor

Rest of Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag)

Agusan del Norte

Northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat)

Camiguin

Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan)

— With a report from Agence France-Presse