MANILA — Tropical storm Paeng could unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in some coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas, the state weather bureau warned Friday.
"Minimal to moderate risk" of storm surge up to 2 meters high may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Bicol Region, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the eastern portion of Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Northern Samar, and the eastern portion of Eastern Samar, PAGASA said in its 2 p.m. bulletin.
The term "storm surge" or "daluyong" refers to rising seas whipped up by a storm, creating a wall of water several meters higher than the normal tide level.
The large swells move faster than the cyclone and are sometimes spotted up to 1,000 kilometers ahead of a major storm. The surge can extend for dozens of kilometers inland, overwhelming homes and making roads impassable.
"Storm surge becomes more dangerous when it arrives on top of a high tide. When this happens, it may flood areas that otherwise might have been dry or safe. On top of the storm surge, big and strong waves generated by powerful winds also comes with it," PAGASA said in its website.
A storm surge that is 1 to 2 meters high could cause moderate to significant damage to communities, disrupt all marine-related activities, and cause flooding in low lying areas, it added.
Different factors shape a storm surge, including storm intensity, forward speed, the size of a storm and the angle of approach to the coast. The underlying features of the land at the coast, including bays and estuaries, are also at play.
OTHER THREATS
Paeng was 155 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar at 1 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 90 kph gusts, PAGASA said.
Paeng could strengthen into a severe tropical storm, make landfall twice, and bring heavy rains in the long weekend ahead of All Saints' and All Souls' Day, the weather agency earlier said.
From Friday until Saturday, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit Quezon, Mimaropa, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the rest of Calabarzon and Mindanao.
In its 2 p.m. advisory, PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 2 in the following areas, where 62 to 88 kph winds are expected in at least 24 hours.
Luzon
Catanduanes
Albay
Sorsogon
Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
Camarines Sur
Camarines Norte
Marinduque
Northern portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion, Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang)
Quezon including Pollilo Islands
Eastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, San Juan, Lipa City, Santo Tomas)
Southeastern portion of Laguna (Alaminos, San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Paete, Kalayaan, Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Lumban, Liliw)
Visayas
Northern Samar
Eastern Samar
Samar
Biliran
Northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa)
The following areas are under wind signal no. 1, said PAGASA.
Luzon
Rest of Romblon
Rest of Laguna
Rizal
Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands
Oriental Mindoro
Calamian Islands
Cuyo Islands
Rest of Batangas
Cavite
Metro Manila
Bataan
Pampanga
Bulacan
Tarlac
Nueva Ecija
Aurora
Zambales
Pangasinan
La Union
Benguet
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
Central and southern portions of Isabela (San Agustin, Jones, City of Santiago, Cordon, Echague, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Ramon, San Isidro, Alicia, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Palanan, Aurora, Burgos, San Manuel, Gamu, Ilagan City, Divilacan)
Ifugao
Southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Cervantes, Alilem, Suyo, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Sigay), and the southwestern portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Sabangan, Tadian)
Visayas
Southern Leyte
Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
Bohol
Negros Occidental
Negros Oriental
Guimaras
Aklan
Antique
Capiz
Iloilo
Siquijor
Rest of Leyte
Mindanao
Dinagat Islands
Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Tago, Marihatag)
Agusan del Norte
Northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat)
Camiguin
Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan)
— With a report from Agence France-Presse