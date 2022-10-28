At least 42 dead in Maguindanao floods, landslides: military

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel wade in deep floodwaters on Friday to rescue trapped in parts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Handout photo

MANILA - The death toll in the landslides and floods in several provinces in Mindanao rose to 42, the military said Friday night.

In a statement, the Philippine Army said many residents in one city and 14 towns in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, and Lanao del Sur in Mindanao were affected by flooding and landslides due to incessant rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng.

As of 7 p.m., the 6th Infantry Division, quoting the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao emergency response group, said 42 people have been reported dead.

Ten were killed in Datu Blah Sinsuat town, where several houses were damaged after being swept away by floodwaters.

Twenty-seven others were also confirmed dead in Datu Odin Sinsuat, and five in Upi town, all in the province of Maguindanao, the military said.

Six bridges were also damaged and were rendered impassable in different municipalities in Mindanao, the 6ID added.

Seven villages in the town of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao, namely Limbo, Gang, Bulalo, Macaguiling, Calsada, Ibotigen, Narra, were also submerged in floods, while six villages of Sultan Mastura were also flooded.

Three barangays of Datu Blah Sinsuat, on the other hand, were affected by landslides and floods.

In Datu Odin Sinsuat, the barangays of Awang, Kurentim and Kusiong were also flooded.

Other affected towns in Maguindanao were Parang, Barira, Upi and South Upi. The military said residents of affected barangays in these towns have already been evacuated.

Aside from Maguindanao, the following areas were also affected by flooding:

In Cotabato City, the affected barangays were Tamontaka 4, Tamontaka 5, Rosary Heights 2, Rosary Heights 9, Rosary Heights 6, Rosary Heights 7, Poblacion 8, Poblacion 9 and Rosary Heights 3.

In Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, the affected barangays were Poblacion 2, Barangay Tagisa and Barangay Purikay.

In Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, the affected barangay is Barangay Baranayan.

In Pigcawayan, North Cotabato the affected barangays were Poblacion 2, Barangay Tubon, Barangay North Manuangan and Barangay Banucagon.

In Libungan, North Cotabato only in Barangay Baguer were listed affected.

In Lanao del Sur, the barangay of Diamaro in Malabang town is affected.

The barangays of Lalabuan and Macau were listed affected in the town of Balabagan, LDS.

HEAVY RAINFALL

Local government officials earlier reported 31 people died in landslides and flooding in areas surrounding Cotabato City.

Heavy rainfall began late Thursday in the region, which is under self-rule after decades of separatist armed rebellion.

Paeng, the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, is now heading toward Luzon.

An average of 20 typhoons and storms strike the Philippines each year, killing people and livestock and destroying farms, houses, roads and bridges, although the south is rarely hit.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse

