The Abra police, led by Col. Maly Cula, conducted a roving within Bangued town and visited Abra Provincial Hospital for coordination and initial assessment of the effects of a magnitude 6.4 quake in the province on Oct. 25, 2022. PNP Abra PPO Facebook page

MANILA — Eleven people in Abra were reportedly hurt during the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the province late Tuesday evening, majority of whom are from Lagayan town, the epicenter of the tremor, a local official said Wednesday.

“As of now, pinaka-grabe affected is Lagayan… Yung sa Lagayan, mostly, yung mga tao parang nagka-camping na sila sa labas ng bahay nila dahil sa fear nila to go back in their houses,” Abra Vice Governor Joy Bernos said in an interview on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo’s Headline Pilipinas.

(As of now, the most affected is Lagayan… Most of the people there are camping outside of their houses because they fear going back inside.)

“Ganun naman yung initial reaction ng mga tao, yung takot nila na pumasok sa bahay. Kanina, ang last na aftershock is siguro mga 10 o clock ng umaga, malakas pa rin,” she added.

(The fear of going back to their houses is a common initial reaction of the people. The last aftershock here at 10 a.m. today was quite strong.)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that as of 2 p.m., 466 aftershocks from Tuesday night’s quake have been recorded with a magnitude range of 1.4 to 4.8. Of those, six were felt.

According to a report posted on the Facebook page of the province, six of the injured people are from Lagayan, three are from San Juan, while San Quintin and Daguioman towns had one each.

“We are very happy na walang missing and wala tayong reported na namatay,” said Bernos.

Up to 52 families or 182 people from Tubo town were displaced, the provincial government said.

A total of six houses in Lagayan were destroyed, while 40 others in Dilong, Tubo, San Quintin and Tineg were partially damaged.

Bernos said Lagayan Mayor Edmarc Crisologo reported that the water system in his municipality was damaged, affecting 1,674 residents.

Potable water is now being delivered there, she said.

“So, mostly likely, naka-focus tayo ngayon, rescue and response is doon sa Lagayan, Abra,” added Bernos.

The provincial government has prepared food packs for distribution to affected families in different towns, the official said, adding they are awaiting the arrival of Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

Bernos said work in government offices in the province has been suspended during the day, as well as classes in all levels.

Suspension of classes is effective until Thursday, and may be extended up to Friday depending on the situation, she said.

The local office of the Department of Education reported that 28 schools incurred damage, with Pulot National High School in Lagayan identified as no longer safe for use by students and teachers, Bernos said.

She also confirmed that some churches were damaged, including that of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente in La Paz, a town next to Lagayan.

Three national roads have been cleared and are now passable, but a bridge that sustained minor cracks is still being assessed by the Department of Public Works and Highways, Bernos said.

Power has been restored in seven towns that lost connection immediately after the quake, except for two sitios in Bangued where reconnection is ongoing, said the official.

“Ngayon, maaraw. Siguro, naawa sa atin ang Panginonon, na hindi namin kakayanin na patong-patong ang calamity,” Bernos said when asked about the weather condition in the province as of noontime.

(It’s sunny here now. Probably, the Lord is showing us mercy because we might not be able to handle another calamity after the recent earthquake.)

“Parang nagre-recover pa lang kami sa July 27, tapos biglang eto na naman yung malakas (na lindol),” she continued.

(We’re still trying to recover from the effects of the July 27 earthquake here, and yet, another strong one hit us last night.)

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Tayum, Abra last July 27 left 11 people dead and 609 others injured, covering Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordilleras.

It left 35,924 houses partially damaged and 856 others destroyed in the 3 regions and Metro Manila, where it was also felt.