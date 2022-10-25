Magnitude-6.4 earthquake strikes Abra

MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Abra on Tuesday night and was felt in nearby areas, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It was earlier measured at magnitude-6.7 but was later updated to magnitude 6.4.

The tectonic tremor, which hit some 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., is the second major quake to hit the province after a 7.0 temblor on July 27, which destroyed structures and killed at least 6 people.

The capital city of Bangued bore much of the damage in that quake.

At a depth of 28 kilometers, this recent temblor was felt at a “very strong" Intensity VI in La Paz, Abra.

Meanwhile, the institute said there was no tsunami threat to the country.

Intensity VI makes some people lose their balance, and make motorists feel like driving in flat tires. Heavy objects or furniture may also move or may be shifted, small church bells may ring and wall plaster may crack. Very old or poorly built houses and man-made structures may also be slightly damaged though well-built structures are not affected, said Phivolcs.

It is also felt at a “strong” Intensity V in the following areas:

Abra (Bangued, Boliney, Bucay, Bucloc, Daguioman, Danglas, Dolores, Lacub, Lagangilang, Lagayan, Langiden, Licuan-Baay, Luba, Malibcong,

Manabo, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Pilar, Sallapadan, San Isidro, San Juan, San Quintin, Tayum, Tineg, Tubo, and Villaviciosa)

Conner, Apayao

La Trinidad, Benguet

Rizal, Kalinga

Ilocos Sur (Alilem, Banayoyo, Bantay, Burgos, Cabugao, City of Candon, Cervantes, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Lidlidda, Magsingal,

Nagbukel, Narvacan, Quirino, Salcedo, San Emilio, San Esteban, San Ildefonso, San Juan, San Vicente, Santa, Santa Catalina, Santa Cruz, Santa Lucia, Santa

Maria, Santiago, Santo Domingo, Sigay, Sinait, Sugpon, Suyo, Tagudin, and City of Vigan)

La Union (Bacnotan, Balaoan, Bauang, and Caba)

Abulug,

Cagayan (Allacapan, Amulung, Aparri, Baggao, Claveria, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Tuao, and Tuguegarao City)

The earthquake was also felt in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Flora, Apayao; City of Baguio; Bokod, and Itogon, Benguet; City of San Fernando, and Sudipen, La Union; Enrile, Iguig, and Solana, Cagayan

Intensity III - Laoac, City of Urdaneta, and Villasis, Pangasinan; City of Dagupan; Baler, Aurora

Intensity II - Labrador, Pangasinan; San Manuel, Isabela

It said the earthquake is expected to cause damage and spawn aftershocks.

Phivolcs said it also recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity V - Gonzaga, Penablanca, Claveria, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity IV - Bangued, Abra

Intensity III - Baler, Aurora; Ilagan, Isabela

Intensity II - Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Urdaneta, Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino

Intensity I - Dinalupihan, Bataan; Bulakan, Calumpit, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bulacan; Pasig City, Navotas City; Cabanatuan City and San Jose, Nueva Ecija;

Guagua, Pampanga; Umingan, Sison, Bolinao, Infanta, and Bani, Pangasinan; Polillo, Mauban, and Infanta, Quezon; Tanay and Taytay, Rizal; Ramos, Tarlac;

Iba, Zambales

#TsunamiPH



ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE PHILIPPINES



Tsunami Information No.1

Date and Time: 25 Oct 2022 - 10:59 PM

Magnitude = 6.7

Depth = 028 kilometers

The earthquake caused damage to some parts of the Parish of Nuestra Señora dela Paz in La Paz, Abra.

The earthquake caused damage to some parts of the Parish of Nuestra Señora dela Paz in La Paz, Abra.