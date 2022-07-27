Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos shares pictures of effects of earthquake earlier. Bernos urges everyone to stay alert and calls for prayers.

MANILA — (UPDATED) Several structures in Abra province were damaged following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit the town and other parts of Luzon Wednesday morning.

Pictures shared by the office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos show the extent of the damage in the capital city of Bangued.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Lagangilang Mayor Ruby Villamor said the barangays of Lagben and San Isidro reported damage in some houses, which were mostly made of wood and nipa.

"So far wala pang feedback yung iba siguro dahil wala pang signal sa mga barangay, pero pumunta na po doon ang MDRRM natin," she said.

While Phivolcs first identified Lagangilang as the epicenter of the quake, Villamor said that there were zero casualties in the town, as reported by their Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The town's power supply was automatically shut off as a precaution, she added.

As of writing, a bridge in the town was partially damaged following the strong earthquake. Only light vehicles are allowed to pass, Villamor said.

Abra Governor Dominic Valera has yet to visit the town after the quake, but the mayor said that her office continues to update the provincial government on their status.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will go to quake-hit Abra "as soon as all clear is given," Malacañang also said Wednesday.

"He will make an inspection of the disaster areas as soon as he is given the all clear, as soon as it is safe for him to travel and to do so," said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Cruz-Angeles noted that the President would go to other areas in the province "if necessary."