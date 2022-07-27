Marcos to inspect Abra after quake jolts province

A commercial building in Abra was damaged following the Magnitude 7 earthquake on July 27. Photo courtesy of Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will go to quake-hit Abra "as soon as all clear is given," Malacañang announced Wednesday.

"He will make an inspection of the disaster areas as soon as he is given the all clear, as soon as it is safe for him to travel and to do so," said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Cruz-Angeles noted that the President would go to other areas in the province "if necessary."

Marcos, in a Facebook post, also said his office has been receiving updates about the damage left by the tremor.

"Sa kabila ng nakalulungkot na mga ulat tungkol sa pinsalang dulot ng lindol, ating sinisigurado ang maagap na pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang apektado ng sakunang ito," he added.

A magnitude 7 quake struck Lagangilang, Abra around 8:43 a.m., with strong intensities felt in different parts of the capital region.

More details to follow.

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV