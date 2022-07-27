Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra province Wednesday morning inflicted damage on heritage sites in parts of northern Luzon.

In Bantay, Ilocos Sur, the historic Bantay Bell Tower almost collapsed in the quake as shown in videos circulated on social media.

The centuries-old church belfry previously served as a watchtower for the town and for the nearby capital city of Vigan during the Spanish colonial period, protecting both areas from pirates and other enemies, according to the Department of Toursim.

Several old structures in Gov. A Reyes St. in Vigan City also sustained damage in the quake.

Meanwhile, parts of Santa Catalina de Alejandria parish church in Tayum, Abra were also damaged in the strong tremor.

Residents in Bangued, Abra also rushed out of their homes and office buildings in droves when the quake occurred.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Wednesday's quake was the strongest recorded in the Philippines in years.

Courtesy of PIA Abra

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing over 200 people and triggering landslides.

Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged.

The powerful quake altered the island's landscape and a "ground rupture" pushed up a stretch of ground by up to three meters, creating a wall of rock above the epicentre.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture stretching over a hundred kilometers.

Fatalities were estimated to reach over 1,200 and caused major damage to buildings in Manila.

The nation's volcanology and seismology institute regularly holds quake drills, simulating scenarios in the nation's active fault lines.

During major earthquakes, the agency said people would find it difficult to stand on upper floors, trees could shake strongly, heavy objects and furniture may topple and large church bells may ring.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse