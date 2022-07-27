Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Landslides and aftershocks are possible following the magnitude 7.0 quake that the northern Philippines and Metro Manila on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

"Most likely, nakita ko na yung ibang mga pictures, marami pong landslide na mangayayari," Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said.

"Pwede pong may mga baradong mga kalsada at baka may isolated na mga lugar o barangays. Dapat tingnan kung paano ito magkakaroon ng access," he added.

(I have seen the photos, there could be many landslides. Some roads may be impassable and there could be isolated areas or barangays. We should look at how they will have access.)

Several roads from the Cordillera region were affected by the 7.0 quake that struck Abra this Wednesday.



Tinoc Bugiuas Road and Tinoc Kiangan Road are not passable due to multiple rock erosions.



The public may also spot cracks on the ground after the quake, Solidum said.

"Kombinasyon po ito ng lindol and 'pag dumating 'yong ulan o bagyo, mas puwede pang magkaroon ng landslide kasi mahuna na ang mga lupa," he said.

(This is a combination of the quake and when rains or a storm comes, landslides are more likely to happen because the ground is already weak.)

Solidum noted that landslides had already been recorded in the towns of Manabo and Bucloc in Abra, where the quake was felt at a "destructive" Intensity 7.

Solidum also said houses and buildings in quake-affected areas must be inspected soon by local engineers.

People should also refrain from entering damaged homes and buildings as aftershocks are still possible and may cause further damage, said Solidum.

He noted that in 2019, aftershocks followed strong quakes in Cotabato.

"Kasi nga may epekto ang unang kilos ng fault sa iba pang karatig na fault. Importante po na mag-review ng kahandaan ang local governments at bawat pamilya at indibidwal kung anong gagawin kapag lumindol," Solidum said.

(The first movement of a fault has an effect on nearby faults. It is important for local governments and every family and individual to review what should be done when there is an earthquake.)

He said that Wednesday's quake may have taken place along the Abra River fault.