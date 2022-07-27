MRT-3, other train lines resume operations after quake check

MANILA - Operations of the MRT-3, LRT-1, LRT-2 and PNR resumed Wednesday following safety inspections after a magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Abra and was felt in the capital.

The MRT-3, LRT-1, LRT-2 as well as the PNR line temporarily stopped operations at around 8:44 a.m.

As of 10:12 a.m., the MRT-3 line has resumed operations for both north and south bound lanes with 17 trains running, its operator said.

Safety and Engineering teams earlier checked the train lines for integrity.

The LRT-1 has also resumed operations as of 10:19 a.m. following a "full assessment" which found no abnormalities, the Light Rail Manila Corp said in an advisory.

Trains are running at normal speed of 60 kph, it added.

Meanwhile, the LRT-2 said train operations remain suspended as of 10:25 a.m.

