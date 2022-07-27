'Akala ko matutumba bahay namin': Congressman describes earthquake's power in Ilocos Sur

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Luzon on Wednesday, with strong tremors felt in Metro Manila.

Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Eric Singson said the quake was so strong that he thought his house would fall down.

"Napakalakas...Parang katulad nung bagyo yung earthquake, parang 30 seconds or even more (It was very strong, like a powerful storm. It lasted about 30 seconds or even more)," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"Akala ko matutumba itong bahay namin (I thought my house would fall down)," he said.

He said he has instructed residents in coastal villages to seek higher ground.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.