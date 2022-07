MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake rocked multiple parts of northern Luzon, damaging buildings and interrupting train operations in the capital region.

The tremor, which was initially reported by Phivolcs as magnitude 7.3, struck at 8:43 a.m., 3 kilometers northwest of Tayum town in Abra, the agency said in its latest advisory.

It was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 17 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The tremor was expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

The tremor was felt across Metro Manila, disrupting ABS-CBN's Teleradyo and ANC interviews. Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit services were temporarily halted after the quake.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Videos taken on social media also showed a church bell tower in Bantay, Ilocos Sur and a church in Tayum, Abra being damaged by the earthquake.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

These are the reported intensities, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity VII - Bucloc and Manabo, Abra

Intensity VI - Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; Laoac, Pangasinan; Baguio City

Intensity V - Magsingal and San Juan, Ilocos Sur, Alaminos City and Labrador, Pangasinan; Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Mexico, Pampanga; Concepcion, and Tarlac City, Tarlac; City of Manila; City of Malabon

Intensity IV - City of Marikina; Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Valenzuela; City of Tabuk, Kalinga; Bautista and Malasiqui, Pangasinan; Bayombong and Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya; Guiguinto, Obando, and San Rafael, Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal

Intensity III - Bolinao, Pangasinan; Bulakan, Bulacan; Tanay, Rizal

Intensity II - General Trias City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII - Vigan City

Intensity V - Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Peñablanca, Cagayan; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Baguio City

Intensity IV - Gonzaga, Cagayan; Baler, Aurora; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Ramos, Tarlac; Ilagan, Isabela; Basista, Pangasinan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Jose, Palayan City and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Madella, Quirino; Tabuk, Kalinga; Santiago City, Isabela

Intensity III - Quezon City; Iba, Zambales; Navotas City, Malabon City, Metro Manila; Magalang & Guagua Pampanga; Bolinao, Sison & Infanta, Pangasinan; Bulakan, San Ildefonso, Guiguinto, Plaridel, and Malolos City, Bulacan; Tarlac City, Tarlac

Intensity II - Dona Remedios Trinidad, Angat & Santa Maria, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Pasig City Metro Manila; Polillo, Gumaca & Infanta, Quezon

Intensity I - Tanay, Taytay, Morong, Antipolo City, Rizal; Marilao,Bulacan; San Juan City, Las Pinas City, Metro Manila; Lucban, Quezon; Subic, Zambales; Mercedes,Camarines Norte; Olongapo City, Zambales; Carmona, Cavite

Phivolcs describes Intensity VII as "destructive." It said most people are frightened and run outdoors, heavy objects and furniture overturn, big church bells may ring, and old or poorly-built structures suffer considerable damage.