Train lines suspended following M7.3 quake

MANILA - Trains and railways in Metro Manila suspended operations Wednesday morning for safety checks after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Abra.
Trains of the MRT-3, LRT-1 and LRT-2 as well as the PNR line were temporarily stopped at around 8:44 a.m., the operators said in separate statements.
The earthquake, which was felt in most areas in Luzon, also shook the MRT-3 mainline. The management said there is an ongoing assessment of all facilities and systems.
Safety and Engineering teams are conducting safety checks, especially in the train tracks, the Department of Transportation said.
More details to follow.
