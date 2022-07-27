Train lines suspended following M7.3 quake

MANILA - Trains and railways in Metro Manila suspended operations Wednesday morning for safety checks after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Abra.

Trains of the MRT-3, LRT-1 and LRT-2 as well as the PNR line were temporarily stopped at around 8:44 a.m., the operators said in separate statements.

The earthquake, which was felt in most areas in Luzon, also shook the MRT-3 mainline. The management said there is an ongoing assessment of all facilities and systems.

All MRT trains temporarily put on halt. At 8:44 am today, earthquake was felt along the MRT-3 mainline.



Management says there’s an ongoing assessment of all facilities and systems. — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) July 27, 2022

Safety and Engineering teams are conducting safety checks, especially in the train tracks, the Department of Transportation said.

More details to follow.

