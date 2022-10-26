Marcos says gov't on top of situation after M-6.4 Abra quake

Photo shows the damaged Nuestra Senora de la Paz Parish Church -Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Poblacion, La Paz, Abra the day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Abra, Wednesday. The earthquake, which was recorded 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., was felt in different parts of Luzon. Courtesy: Christian Edward Padua



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that the government is "on top of the situation" after a strong magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit Abra and other parts of Luzon Tuesday night.

“As aftershocks continue, we remain in coordination with DPWH for the inspection of roads and buildings, DSWD for relief, DOE for outages and DILG for monitoring,” Marcos Jr said in a tweet.

“Everyone is advised to keep out of tall structures,” he continued.

Marcos also reminded people in affected areas to remain vigilant as the region continues to experience aftershocks.

In an ambush interview with reporters on Wednesday, the President also noted that affected residents were asking for tents and temporary shelter as there was no "critical problem when it comes to food."

“Ang hinihingi ng karamihan ay tent… Natatakot sila na bumalik sa bahay nila at baka may aftershock,” Marcos said.

“We do not have a critical problem when it comes to food, but maybe shelter is the most important part of the relief that we have to provide now for the people affected by the earthquake last night,” he added.

Tuesday’s earthquake came only months after a powerful magnitude-7 temblor devastated Abra last July 27.

The quake shook parts of Abra, Cordillera, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur late Tuesday, prompting local governments in these areas to suspend classes on Oct. 26 as they checked structures for physical damage.

