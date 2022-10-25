LOOK: Rockslide, damaged structure in wake of Abra quake

Parts of Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac city, Ilocos Norte were damaged, following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake late Tuesday night. BFP Region 1 Batac

A major hospital in Batac city, Ilocos Norte sustained damage following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra and felt in parts of Northern Luzon late Tuesday night.

In photos shared by the Bureau of Fire Protection on social media, a section of the roof fell in and an isolation intensive care unit was damaged at Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.

Nobody was reported hurt in the incident at the time this article was posted.

Staff said they evacuated patients from the 200-bed hospital in Batac, which is about 60 kilometer north of the epicenter, which sustained some of the worst known damage thus far.

Photos of collapsed ceilings in some of the hospital rooms, as well as dozens of patients sat on chairs on the driveway outside were posted on the local fire service's official Facebook page.

"The authorities made us leave the building while they checked the building integrity.... We are currently conducting an assessment of the damage," hospital worker Tom Tabije told AFP by phone.

In Banna town, Ilocos Norte, a rockslide occurred along a part of the national highway in the aftermath of the temblor, the LGU's BFP reported.

Meanwhile, a house was damaged in Aparri city, Cagayan, while part of the Parish of Nuestra Senora de la Paz church in La Paz town, Abra crumbled.

The earthquake, measured initially as 6.7 but was later downgraded, sent panicked residents out into the streets and causing substantial damage to a hospital.

In Laoag city, near Batac, call centre worker Joffrey Lavarias, 24, filmed screaming co-workers ducking beneath tables inside a high-rise office building as computer monitors on top of the furniture rocked. The lights went out seconds later.

"I thought the earthquake wasn't strong, that's why I decided to film it. After 30 seconds, the shaking suddenly became very strong," he told AFP.

