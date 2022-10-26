This image shows tropical depression Paeng at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATED) — A low pressure area off eastern Visayas developed into tropical depression Paeng on Wednesday morning and would stir rains over parts of the country, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, Paeng's trough or extension and a shear line will bring heavy rains over Quezon, Bicol region, Visayas, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao, the state weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely," it warned.

Paeng was 855 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 10 a.m., moving west-northwestward slowly, PAGASA said.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts.

Bad weather has forced the cancellation of classes in some areas on Wednesday.

INTENSITY, WEATHER OUTLOOK

Paeng is predicted to intensify into a tropical storm on Thursday, the weather agency said.

"Further intensification is likely while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach typhoon category on Saturday."

A typhoon packs winds of up to 184 kph and no. 4 is the highest wind signal.

PAGASA said wind signals may be raised for some Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region areas on Thursday morning "at the earliest."

Based on the forecast track, the tropical cyclone may pass close to Northern Luzon on Sunday or Monday, PAGASA said. It is not discounting a landfall scenario over the area.

From Friday morning through Saturday, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are possible over Bicol Region, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may lash Eastern Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains can be expected over Rizal, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Visayas and Cagayan Valley, it said.

By Saturday morning through Sunday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may occur in Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and the northern portion of Aurora, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Aurora, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region, according to the weather agency.

It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

