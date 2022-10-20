Rainshowers pour in Quezon City on April 10, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The amihan or northeast monsoon season has started, PAGASA said Thursday, signaling the onset of colder weather associated with Christmas.

The state weather bureau observed that in the past several days, strong to gale-force northeasterly winds have prevailed over northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high pressure system over Siberia.

"Moreover, gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon has been observed," PAGASA said in a statement.

"These meteorological conditions indicate the onset of Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) season in the country," it said.

The northeast wind flow is expected to gradually become more dominant over northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air, added the weather bureau.

"Surges of cold temperatures may also be expected in the coming months," said PAGASA.

However, the weather agency also advised the public to be wary of possible floods and rain-induced landslides as the amihan is enhanced by the effects of the ongoing La Niña phenomenon.

"All concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events," it said.