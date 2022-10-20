3 areas still under Signal No. 1 as Obet nears Luzon

Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Three areas in northern Luzon remain under Signal No. 1 due to the threat of Tropical Depression Obet, PAGASA said Thursday.

In its latest bulletin issued 11 a.m., the state weather bureau placed Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (covering the towns of Santa Ana and Gonzaga) under the said tropical cyclone wind signal.

Areas under Signal No. 1 are advised to prepare for strong winds between 39 to 61 kph within the next 36 hours.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands are among the areas in Luzon that are still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Neneng.

PAGASA said Obet maintained its strength as it continued to move westward, nearing extreme northern Luzon.

Because of Obet, several areas in Luzon are expected to experience rains over the weekend.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also expected over the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan, PAGASA said.

The center of Tropical Depression Obet was last estimated 745 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It was moving westward at 10 kph.

According to its latest forecast track, PAGASA said Obet is expected to traverse extreme northern Luzon between Friday night and Saturday morning.

At the same time, it may strengthen further and become a tropical storm. Further intensification is also likely as Obet reaches the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau added.

