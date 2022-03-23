Residents walk near damaged homes in the coastal town of Tubigon, Bohol, one of the hardest hit provinces of typhoon Odette on Dec. 28, 2021. Aica Dioquino, OVP handout/File

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday revised its definition of a "super typhoon" and its system for alerting the public on the wind strength of tropical cyclones.

A super typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of at least 185 kilometers per hour, based on PAGASA’s revised definition.

Previously, PAGASA defined a super typhoon as a tropical cyclone with more than 220 kph maximum sustained winds.

The new definition is similar to the USA Joint Typhoon Warning Center's super typhoon classification, when converted to 10-minute averaging.

PAGASA introduced this category in 2015 to better reflect the potential dangers of super typhoons like Yolanda, the strongest storm to ever hit land, which left more than 7,360 people dead or missing across central Philippines in 2013.

The state weather bureau also amended its tropical cyclone wind signals, which now correspond to the following categories.

Tropical Depression

Less than 62 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds

Highest wind signal: 1

Tropical Storm

62-88 kph maximum sustained winds

Highest wind signal: 2

Severe Tropical Storm

89-117 kph maximum sustained winds

Highest wind signal: 3

Typhoon

118-184 kph maximum sustained winds

Highest wind signal: 4

Super Typhoon

185 kph or higher maximum sustained winds

Highest wind signal: 5

PAGASA also decommissioned the names of 3 destructive storms in 2021, including Jolina, Maring, and Odette.

From 2025, they will be replaced with the names Jacinto, Mirasol, and Opong, respectively.

LOOK: @dost_pagasa announces the decommissioning of tropical cyclone names Jolina, Maring, & Odette during its Scientific Forum this morning.



Their replacement names will be Jacinto, Mirasol, & Opong, respectively, which will be used starting in the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/VWRGcxJ7Mz — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) March 23, 2022





PAGASA retires the names of tropical cyclones that cause 300 or more deaths, or at least P1 billion of damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Forty-seven typhoon names have been decommissioned since the naming scheme was introduced in 2001.