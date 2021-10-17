A member of the Baguio Tourist Police checks submerged boats at the Burnham Park in Baguio City on October 12, 2021. Photo courtesy of Baguio Tourist Police

MANILA — Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead following the onslaught of severe tropical storm Maring in the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said landslides and flash floods triggered by Maring in Northern Luzon and Visayas reportedly caused 40 fatalities, of which 23 have been confirmed while 17 are still up for validation.

The reported casualties are from Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Palawan, and Benguet provinces.

Sixteen people are missing, the disaster agency reported, adding that it was also validating the case of 2 others.

The storm led to P2.17 billion worth of damage to agriculture and destroyed infrastructure worth P1.056 billion.

Maring damaged nearly 7,400 houses in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Caraga.

Some 284 road sections and 34 bridge sections were also affected by the storm, based on the report.

Power has been restored in 117 of the 137 cities and municipalities that experienced interruption or outage. Meanwhile, water services resumed in 5 of the 8 cities and municipalities that experienced supply interruption or outage.

Four areas in the Ilocos region are still experiencing communication outage or issues.

The government has provided assistance worth P35 million to the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Mimaropa and Cordillera Region, according to the NDRRMC report.