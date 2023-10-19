People gather to light memorial candles in tribute to the 1,354 Israeli victims killed in attacks on Israel by Hamas militants at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 14, 2023. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed and over 3,200 others injured, according to the IDF, after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7. More than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,700 others injured in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, the Palestinian health ministry said. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE



MANILA — A fourth Filipino has been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

"I regret to inform the nation that we have received confirmation from the Israeli government of another Filipino casualty in Israel," DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo said on X.

"Out of respect for the wishes of the family, we shall be withholding details on the identity of the victim. But we have assured the family of the Government’s full support and assistance," he added.

Authorities earlier announced the deaths of three other Filipinos in Israel, including a nurse who refused to abandon her patient, an expectant first-time father, and a caregiver.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, officials earlier said. Meanwhile, 131 Filipinos were in Hamas-run Gaza.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza and streamed into Israel, in an attack that saw fighters of the Palestinian group shoot, mutilate or burn to death some 1,400 people.

Israel's military campaign to destroy Hamas, which is holding 199 hostages in the besieged territory, has claimed the lives of 3,478 people, according to health officials.

Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for a hospital strike late Tuesday that left hundreds dead and brought new horrors after 12 days of sustained bombardment against Hamas destroyed entire city blocks.

More than a million people have been displaced ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground offensive, according to the United Nations.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse