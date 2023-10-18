16 Filipino workers repatriated from Israel

Filipino repatriates from Israel arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. There are 131 Filipinos in Gaza are waiting to cross Egypt for their assistance and repatriation, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Another batch of Filipinos repatriated from Israel arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Fifteen of them are caregivers, while one is a hotel worker.

The Department of Migrant Workers said another overseas Filipino worker was left in Abu Dhabi after failing to receive medical clearance to board the flight to Manila due to high blood pressure.

For some of the repatriates, the trauma from the Hamas group’s attack is still fresh.

Mylene Rivera was only five kilometers away from the Gaza border. She hid in a bomb shelter with her employer for days without food and water.

She sent messages to her family, telling them that she is in good condition. They were eventually rescued.

For Kathleen Tolentino, she could not forget the sound of missiles being intercepted by Israel’s air defense system, the Iron Dome, in Tel Aviv.

“Traumatic po yung sound para sa akin kaya naisip ko po na umuwi na lang po ako kaysa kumikita ako ng malaki pero yung mental health ko, po hindi na po healthy,” she said.

The returning OFWs will be given psycho-social services by the health and social welfare departments.

While in Tel Aviv, they also received $500 each.

Upon arriving in NAIA, they were taken to the VIP lounge, where they received P50,000 from the DMW, P50,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and livelihood packages from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Another repatriation flight with 14 OFWs is set to depart from Tel Aviv Wednesday, and is expected to arrive in the Philippines later this week.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said almost 80 of the 137 Filipinos stranded in Gaza have expressed interest to come home.

They’re just waiting for the opening of the Rafah border so they can enter Egypt.