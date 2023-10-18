AFP readies aircraft to evacuate Filipinos in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday said it is readying its aircraft in case Philippine authorities will tap them to help with the repatriation of Filipinos caught in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, told ANC that the military would use two C130 and one C295 transport planes for possible evacuation efforts in case the situation further escalates.

"We have to deploy our own aircraft there to make sure they can be transported a short distance. From the temporary safe haven, they can now fly through commercial aircraft going back to the Philippines," Aguilar said.

As of early this week, all 131 Filipinos in the Gaza Strip have left the area after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ordered mandatory repatriation of Filipinos from Gaza City.

The Filipinos are expected to cross the border into Egypt and they will be met by Philippine government officials who will work to get them back to the country.

At least 35 Filipinos in Israel meanwhile wanted to be repatriated, and they might arrive in the Philippines "hopefully within this week," Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said Monday.

Cacdac said the Filipinos would depart from the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv to return to the country.