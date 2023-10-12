The family of a Filipino caregiver killed in Israel appeals for government help to bring home his remains. Gracie Rutao

MANILA — Filipino caregiver Paul Vincent Castelvi was about to become a first time father when his wife gives birth to their child later this year.

But Castelvi, described by his family as their generous breadwinner, would no longer meet his first child after he was killed in Israel as it waged war against the Hamas militant group.

According to his parents Nick and Lilina, their son was supposed to visit the Philippines in December for the first time since he started working in Israel 5 years ago, so they could meet their grandchild.

"Siya lang talaga ang bumubuhay sa amin pati sa mga kapatid niya, mga pamangkin niya, at kung mabibigyan lang siya ng pagkakataon ang talagang hangad niya ay magkaroon kami ng buhay na magandang maganda kaya siya lumayo sa amin," said Nick Castelvi.

Before working in Israel, Paul Vincent worked as a caregiver in Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

According to Lilina, Paul Vincent was still in touch with his wife when he and his companions took shelter from a barrage of rockets.

"Yun nga po yung huli nilang pag-uusap, yun pong sinabi niya nandoon na po sila sa 'bomb shield.' Tapos daw po may kumakatok dun sa bomb shield na yun... 9:30 po ng umaga, yun po ang huling-huli nilang pag-uusap," said Lilina.

On Tuesday, Paul Vincent's wife informed his family in San Fernando, Pampanga of his killing.

"Patawarin po ako ng Diyos, sabi ko, 'Bakit ganoon, bakit mo siya kinuha sa akin,'" Lilina said.

Nick and Lilina are appealing to the government to bring home Paul Vincent's remains.

"Panawagan ko po sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno kung pwede sa lalong madaling panahon, maiuwi ang bangkay ng anak namin, para makasama namin kahit ilang araw lang at saka kasama na po yung asawa niya," said Nick.

Aside from Paul Vincent, another Filipina caregiver was also killed in Israel.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos mostly working as caregivers in Israel and 137 in the Hamas-ruled enclave of Gaza, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA on Thursday raised crisis Alert 3 over Gaza and called for the voluntary repatriation of Filipinos.

— With a report from Gracie Rutao