MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday committed "utmost support" for the families of two Filipinos who were killed in the Hamas assault on Israel.

"The nation is one in grieving with the families of the Filipinos who were killed in the attacks on Israel. We will provide the utmost support to the families they were taken from," Marcos said in an Instagram post.

"This tragedy will not deter our spirit. We will continue to stand for peace," he added.

Philippine Embassy officials said they were coordinating with Israeli authorities for the retrieval of the bodies of the victims.

Authorities are also verifying through DNA testing reports of a possible third Filipino fatality.

The Philippine Embassy is also working with the government of Israel to locate the three more Filipinos who remain unaccounted for since the attack.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, and 137 others in Gaza, from which Hamas fired thousands of rockets towards Israel last weekend.

It was not immediately clear if the 2 Filipino fatalities were among the 6 Filipinos the DFA had been trying to look for in the past days.

Several Filipinos in Gaza have requested for repatriation, but Philippine authorities said that mounting evacuation flights remained a challenge after Israel pounded Hamas targets in response to the militants' surprise Saturday attack.

Israeli forces said 1,200 people, most of them civilians, were killed in the onslaught -- the worst in the country's history.

In Gaza, officials reported more than 1,000 people have been killed in Israel's sustained campaign of air and artillery strikes.

The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

