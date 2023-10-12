MANILA — A Filipina nurse killed in the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas had refused to flee without her elderly patient, an Israeli official said.

"Angeline was a nurse from the Philippines who was caring for her elderly patient, Nira on Kibbutz Kfar Gaza," said Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

"Despite having a chance to flee the Hamas terror attacks, Angeline showed unbelievable humanity and loyalty by remaining Nira’s side during the violence, resulting in both of them being brutally murdered by Hamas. Unimaginable honor in the face of evil," she said on X.

Authorities said at least 2 Filipinos were among thousands killed in the war triggered by a surprise Saturday attack by Hamas, which took around 150 Israelis and foreigners hostage.

In retaliation for the attack, Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza and imposed a complete siege on the impoverished territory of over 2 million people, cutting off water, electricity and fuel supplies.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos mostly working as caregivers in Israel and 137 in the Hamas-ruled enclave of Gaza, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA on Thursday raised crisis Alert 3 over Gaza and called for the voluntary repatriation of Filipinos.

More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, according to the UN, while the European Union has called for a "humanitarian corridor" to allow civilians to flee the enclave's fifth war in 15 years.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse