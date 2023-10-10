Drone footage: What's left of Gaza after Israeli airstrikes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage in Gaza city showed on Tuesday (October 10) wide-scale damage after Israel pounded the enclave with the worst air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, despite a threat by Hamas Islamist militants to execute captives.

Israel said on Tuesday it had reclaimed control of the Gaza border.

Israel has vowed to take its "mighty revenge" since gunmen rampaged through its towns, leaving streets strewn with bodies in by far the deadliest attack in its history. It has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and placed the Gaza Strip, crowded home to 2.3 million people, under a total siege.

Nearly 700 Gazans have since been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza officials, while whole districts in Gaza have been flattened. — Report from Reuters