Israeli soldiers patrol the area of an attack that killed more than 260 people at a music festival on 07 October, near Raim, Israel, 12 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

MANILA — Another Filipino has been killed in Israel as it waged war with Hamas militants, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

This raises the number of Filipinos killed in conflict to 3, said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega.

The fatality was a 49-year-old Filipina caregiver from Negros Occidental, he said. Her family and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. are aware of her death, the official said.

"The Philippine government is working with the family, the embassy, Israel is in touch with the sisters who are in Kuwait for the repatriation of the remains," De Vega told Palace reporters.

He said three other Filipinos remained missing nearly nearly a week since the surprise assault by Hamas and Israeli's military retaliation.

"However, it does not mean that there is no hope. There are a lot [of] missing [Filipinos] a week ago. Ngayon paunti nang paunti. Possibly, these 3 will show up," De Vega said.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, mostly working as caregivers, officials earlier said.

Meanwhile, 131 Filipinos remained in Hamas-run Gaza, including 3 tourists, De Vega official. At least 92 Filipinos sought repatriation from the enclave, he said.

"Not one has been repatriated yet because of the fact that Gaza is under blockade. But we are working on it. We are working with our diplomatic partners," he said.

In a chance interview, Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro said his agency was “ready, willing and able to facilitate repatriation” of Filipinos in Israel.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, meanwhile, said he would push for the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Israel has massed forces, tanks and other heavy armor around Gaza and called up 300,000 reservists.

In a statement on Thursday the army said it has bombarded Gaza with approximately 6,000 munitions containing a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives since Saturday when it began striking Hamas targets.

Palestinian officials reported more than 1,350 dead, most of them civilians.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

