Drone footage shows destruction at Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp

Drone footage showed destruction at Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, where houses and a bakery were hit by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday (October 18).

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,000 people had died in Israel's 11-day bombardment that began after a Hamas October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities in which 1,300 people were killed and around 200 were taken into Gaza as hostages.

The fighting has raised fears of a widening war in the Middle East. The United States has sent aircraft carriers to support Israel, while allies of Hamas including Iran and Tehran's Lebanese proxy Hezbollah have vowed to respond to a planned Israeli ground invasion of Gaza. — Report from Reuters