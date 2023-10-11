Ex-LTFRB employee recants allegations of corruption in agency

MANILA -- Former LTFRB employee Jeff Tumbado has recanted his statement alleging corruption inside the agency.

In a press conference on Monday, Tumbado alleged that LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III as well as other unnamed transportation and Malacanang officials received large sums of money in exchange of franchises, routes, special permits and other documents from the agency.

But in an notarized affidavit he sent to media on Wednesday, Tumbado said his statements were borne out of impulse, irrational thinking, misjudgment, and poor decision making.

"After a careful reflection and deliberation, it is my honest desire to reiterate whatever allegations may have been said during the press conference last October 9, 2023, where the public declaration was made were all unintentional and misguided," the affidavit read.

Tumbado maintained there are problems in the agency that "requires immediate investigation by authorities concerned."

He said he issued the sworn statement as a public apology to Guadiz, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, the DOTr, and the Office of the President.

Guadiz III was earlier suspended by the Palace.

Bautista has denied allegations that he is involved in any irregularity in the agency.

"I am saddened by the baseless allegations being thrown at me that I am involved in corruption. Please allow me to categorically say that I never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of transportation secretary," he said.

The transportation secretary also said he is ready to file complaints against those besmirching his name.

-- Grease money in LTFRB --

On Wednesday morning, representatives of several transport groups banded to affirm that they are indeed giving grease money while transacting in LTFRB.

But they maintain that the money does not go to Guadiz, but to Tumbado.

Liga ng Transportasyon at Operator sa Pilipinas (LTOP) Board Member Benhur Menor says they only transact with Tumbado.

"Wala siyang kinakausap kundi si Jeff lang, hindi nakakausap si Chair Guadiz," he said.

Stop and Go Coalition Chair Zaldy Ping-ay meanwhile said they gave money to Tumbado to have an appointment with Guadiz.



RELATED VIDEO