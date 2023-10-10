Home  >  News

DOTr chief names Mercy Leynes as LTFRB OIC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 11:14 PM

The Philippine land transportation regulator got a temporary chief after its chairperson was suspended for alleged corruption.

But a transport group believes it does little to address corruption at the agency, which it says reaches up to the highest levels of government. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023
