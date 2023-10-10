Home > News DOTr chief names Mercy Leynes as LTFRB OIC ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 10 2023 11:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine land transportation regulator got a temporary chief after its chairperson was suspended for alleged corruption. But a transport group believes it does little to address corruption at the agency, which it says reaches up to the highest levels of government. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight LTFRB Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board corruption Mercy Leynes