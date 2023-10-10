MANILA - A board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Atty. Mercy Paras Leynes, was appointed Officer-in-Charge-Chairperson of the agency, replacing Teofilo Guadiz III, who was suspended Monday amid corruption allegations.

Leynes will serve as LTFRB’s OIC from October 10, 2023 to October 9, 2024, according to Special Order no. 2023-353, signed by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

“As such, she shall perform and discharge all the functions and responsibilities of the office, unless otherwise earlier amended or superseded,” the order read.

“Moreover, she shall be entitled to all benefits and allowances, accruing to the position, except the basic salary, charged against available LTFRB budget, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations,” it added.

Some transport groups have earlier expressed concerns that the suspension of LTFRB Chairperson Guadiz might lead to delays in the resolution of pending fare hike petitions, and in the implementation of the agency’s programs and projects, including the fuel subsidy program, and the service contracting or libreng sakay program.

Officials of transport group ALTODAP and a modern jeepney cooperative noted that they have not encountered or heard of incidents of bribery or extortion under Guadiz.

“Baka yung nasimulan na fina-follow up lang, matagal na nga, lalo pang baka tumagal… Mayroon kaming mga group chat na mga kooperatiba, wala namang nagsasabi, nagbabalita na ganoon, na may naglalagay… Kasi kahit nga pang-merienda hindi tumatanggap ang LTFRB,” Leondardo Catalan, the general manager of a modern jeepney cooperative, said.

“‘Yung mga tinulungan ko sa aking kasapian, wala namang hiningi sa akin kahit singko si Chairman Guadiz… Ang isang kinakatakot namin sa ngayon… Baka ma-delay ‘yung mga sinasabing gaya ng fuel subsidy, service contracting,” ALTODAP National President Boy Vargas added.

LTFRB’s Technical Division Chief Joel Bolano issued assurances that the programs and services of the agency will continue, despite Guadiz’s suspension.

“All the programs and projects of the LTFRB like fuel subsidy, continue po ‘yan. The team in charge for the fuel subsidy are still in place... Yung ating service contracting, we are just finalizing the guidelines for the implementation. Tuloy-tuloy din po ‘yan,” he told the media on Tuesday.

But for transport group Manibela, Guadiz’s suspension is not enough, citing the allegations of his former executive assistant that the bribe money reached certain individuals at the DOTr and Malacanang.

“Napakalaki po nito. Imposible namang kay Chairman Guadiz lang lahat ito… Maghihintay kami, hanggang maitama itong alegasyon ng korupsyon na ito,” Manibela Chairperson Mar Valbuena said.

Guadiz’s former EA, Jeff Tumbado, said in a press conference on Monday that routes of public utility vehicles, special permits, substitutions, board resolutions, and franchises are “for sale” at the LTFRB. In some cases, he said bribes go up to as high as P5 million.

This prompted the President to order Guadiz’s suspension and the DOTr to conduct an investigation.

Guadiz has yet to issue a statement after the allegation was made, but he said on Monday morning that should a graft complaint be filed against him before the Office of the Ombudsman, he will face it, and that his conscience is clear.

Meanwhile, Civil Service Commissioner and former LTFRB Commissioner Aileen Lizada visited the LTFRB on Tuesday and issued this reminder: “Always to do what is right, love ‘yung work nila, huwag pagkakitaan ang trabaho.”

